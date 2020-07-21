Shopian villagers stage protest over water shortage

Scores of residents of Pinjoora village here on Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the PHE department for failing to provide drinking water to the area.

The protesters including men and women held the protest outside the office of District Commissioner.

Carrying empty pots, the women protesters raised slogans against the department and blocked Shopian-Pulwama road for one hour.

They complained that the area was without drinking water for last many months but the authorities were not paying any heed to their problems.

“We have no source of water. We are tired of fetching water from other villages. Have some mercy upon us,” said a women. “Why this injustice with us?”

The locals said they have been visiting the offices of the PHE authorities for months now but to no avail. The protesters complained there were cases of water-borne infection reported from the village owing to use of the contaminated water.

Executive Engineer, PHE Shopian Irfan Ahmad Wani acknowledged that the area was without supply line.

“We provide them water through tankers. We are exploring options to connect the area with Pinjoora supply line. Besides, a new pipeline scheme has also been approved,” Wani said.