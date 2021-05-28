Shopian's 100% above-45 years population immunised for Covid-19: Government

The Shopian district in south Kashmir has become the first district where all the people above 45 years have received the first dosage of Covishield.

The data available with Greater Kashmir suggests that the district has a population of 60,000 that is 45 and above and all of them have got vaccinated.

“We also have nearly 13,000 population that is 22 percent population which have received both Covishield jabs,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shopian, DrArshadTak said

He said 90 percent of the health workers and 80 percent frontline workers had also been fully vaccinated.

In Pulwama, however, the figures reveal only 60 percent population above 45 years had been vaccinated so far.

“Of the population of just above 1.5 lakh, around 84,000 have received the first dosage of Covishield,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Pulwama, DrTahmeena told Greater Kashmir.

She said that nearly 100 percent of health workers and 90 percent of frontline workers had also been vaccinated.

In Kulgam, nearly 70 percent of the population above 45 years had been vaccinated.

“Of the population of nearly 1 lakh, 70,000 have received the first dosage of the vaccine,” Chief Medical Officer, Kulgam, DrRafiq Dhobi told Greater Kashmir.

He said 95 percent of the health workers and 90 percent of frontline workers were also vaccinated.

“The second dosage for above 45 age group is on,” the CMO said.

Anantnag, the largest district in south Kashmir, also has now nearly 70 percent population in the age group of 45 onwards that have received the first dosage of the vaccine.

“A total of 2.43 lakh people of the district fall in this age group and out of that 1.46 lakh have taken the Covishield jab,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr M Y Zagoo told Greater Kashmir.

He said that nearly 17,000 frontline workers including health workers had also been vaccinated and majority of them had received both the doses.