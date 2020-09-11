Kashmir, Today's Paper
Shopkeeper who tests positive for COVID19 booked for violation of SOPs

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 1:00 AM
Representational Pic

Police here have booked a shopkeeper who continued to run his shop even after testing positive for COVID19.

An official said the shopkeeper, Jalal-ud-din Najar of Giraj village, after testing positive opened his shop at Beehama, Ganderbal. Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said the shopkeeper was tested positive few days ago and asked to remain under home quarantine. However he continued to open his shop, the SSP said.

An official said a case (FIR No 196/2020) has been registered against the shopkeeper at police station Ganderbal.

