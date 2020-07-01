Shopkeepers with negative COVID19 tests shall only operate: DC B'pora

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir Wednesday said that only those shopkeepers that test negative and attended mandatory training on COVID-19 shall be allowed to operate their businesses.

He said the shopkeepers of the Bandipora town from Nussu to Kaloosa including Khadim Market, Shops on Ajar-DC Office Road shall operate on alternate days with shops located on right side (East-Side) on one day and shops located on left-Side (West Side) on other day from Wednesday onwards.

The DC directed the shopkeepers to strictly ensure that they shall display their negative test reports and certificate of having attended COVID19 training on entry of the shop and shall keep record of the customers with basic details on a daily basis.

The shopkeepers have also been directed to ensure adequate social distancing among customers and shall keep sanitzers on the front desk of the shop besides keeping masks available in the shop.

He however directed the shopkeepers not to sell items to those customers who are without masks.

Mir urged the shopkeepers to cooperate with the district administration to prevent spread of virus and added that the shops shall remain closed on Sundays and the business hours shall start from 9 am to 5 pm and night curfew shall continue to remain in place in the district.

Earlier Mir inspected the lockdown measures and imposition of restrictions in the town amid COVID19 pandemic.

He appealed to the people of Bandipora town to cooperate with the medical teams dealing with COVID by ensuring their tests are done for the wellbeing of the society.

Mir said a special sample collection centre shall be established at Government Middle School Branch Bandipora for the convenience of the shopkeepers and asked the CMO Bandipora to ensure samples of shopkeepers are taken for testing.

He said the precautionary measures are the only solution to break the chain of spread of virus and the situation may go out of hand if people neglect adopting precautionary measures as is being witnessed in some parts of the country.