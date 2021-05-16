Shops dealing with essentials to open from 6 am to 10 am in Srinagar: DM

The district administration in Srinagar Sunday ordered that standalone shops dealing with fruits and vegetables, dairy products, grocery items, meat and chicken should be allowed to open between 6 am to 10 am only till May 24.

The Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz in his capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar ordered that there shall be extension of complete Corona Curfew across the entire jurisdiction of District Srinagar from May 17 (Monday) 7 am to May 24 (Monday) 7 am.

“In view of harvest of strawberry and cherry crops Parimpora Mandi can open between 5 am to 11 am, only for loading, unloading, packaging and dispatching,” he said in the order. “There shall be no general public entry into the mandi. Curfew passes will be issued to concerned traders on the recommendations of the Area Marketing Officer Srinagar.