Kashmir, Today's Paper
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
uri,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:36 AM

Shops selling essentials to remain open in Uri today

IDREES BUKHTIYAR
uri,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:36 AM
Greater Kashmir

Shops selling essential commodities in this border town of north Kashmir will remain open on Friday.

A communication issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Reyaz Ahmad Malik said with Eid-ul-Azha round the corner they have decided to allow those shops and stores to operate which deal in selling essential commodities.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

“But people need to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said, adding shops and vendors selling vegetables, milk and others essentials will remain open up to 5 pm.

Malik said other shops dealing in non-essential commodities will remain closed on Friday as per the directions of Deputy Commisioner, Baramulla.

He also clarified that no Eid prayers will be allowed in any mosques of the border town.

Latest News

Xiaomi India's showrooms inaugurated

'Finance Ministry working with RBI on need for loan restructuring'

Reliance reports record profit

IOC net profit falls 47% in Q1

The government had announced three-day relaxation in the Valley from July 28 to 30 to allow people to make purchases ahead of Eid.

Related News