Shops selling essentials to remain open in Uri today

Shops selling essential commodities in this border town of north Kashmir will remain open on Friday.

A communication issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Reyaz Ahmad Malik said with Eid-ul-Azha round the corner they have decided to allow those shops and stores to operate which deal in selling essential commodities.

“But people need to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said, adding shops and vendors selling vegetables, milk and others essentials will remain open up to 5 pm.

Malik said other shops dealing in non-essential commodities will remain closed on Friday as per the directions of Deputy Commisioner, Baramulla.

He also clarified that no Eid prayers will be allowed in any mosques of the border town.

The government had announced three-day relaxation in the Valley from July 28 to 30 to allow people to make purchases ahead of Eid.