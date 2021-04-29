Shops to remain closed in urban areas in north Kashmir's Kupwara from tomorrow; transport exempted

District administration Kupwara on Thursday ordered closure of shops and business establishments in urban areas in the district from tomorrow in view of the prevailing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Public and private transport will be allowed to operate as normal.

An official communique by the district administration while ordering closure of the business establishments in urban areas of district till further orders, however added shops dealing with essential commodities will run their business as usual.

It further directed police to keep a check on the movement of people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the decision had been take in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the district.

He said that the transport will ply normally in urban areas and there will be no ban on private or public transport.