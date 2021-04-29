Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 9:10 PM

Shops to remain closed in urban areas in north Kashmir's Kupwara from tomorrow; transport exempted

However added shops dealing with essential commodities will run their business as usual.
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 9:10 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

District administration Kupwara on Thursday ordered closure of shops and business establishments in urban areas in the district from tomorrow in view of the prevailing surge in COVID-19 cases. 

Public and private transport will be allowed to operate as normal. 
An official communique by the district administration while ordering closure of the business establishments in urban areas of district till further orders, however added shops dealing with essential commodities will run their business as usual.

Trending News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19: J&K records highest ever daily spike of 3,474 cases, 26 deaths

Shab-e-Qadr holiday﻿ on May 10

Representational Photo

KU to go ahead with online teaching for PG end-semesters

It further directed police to keep a check on the movement of people.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the decision had been take in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the district.

He said that the transport will ply normally in urban areas and there will be no ban on private or public transport.

Tagged in ,
Related News