Short spell of rain, snow likely in J&K

Srinagar had 6.4, Pahalgam 0.9 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Weather remained partially cloudy in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast another short spell of rain and snow on Thursday and Friday.

“We are expecting a short spell of light to moderate rain/snow in J&K and Ladakh on April 15 and 16”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 6.4, Pahalgam 0.9 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.4 and Drass had minus 5.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 17.2, Katra 16.8, Batote 10.4, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 6.7 as the minimum temperature.

