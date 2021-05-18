Shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in J&K a cause of concern: CPI (M)

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Tuesday said that the ground reality about COVID-19 vaccination was different than claimed by the government.

In a statement issued here, Tarigami said zero vaccinations were recorded in Kashmir and Jammu in the recent days due to shortage of doses which is a huge cause of concern.

Tarigami said that instead of vaccinating more and more people, the administration in Kashmir and Jammu had left the hapless people in a lurch which had created a lot of uncertainty.

“The official vaccination data for around last week is abysmally low, with most days drawing a blank. This has left scores of people in the lurch who desperately want to get vaccinated. Let the government come clear on the situation and make people aware when the vaccines will be available and how many,” he said.

“The details must be shared with the people so that there is no more uncertainty and confusion regarding the vaccination process.”