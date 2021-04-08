Shortage Of Edibles In Gurez | Locals demand movement of vehicles on Bandipora-Gurez road

The residents of Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Thursday appealed the authorities to allow traffic to ply on the Bandipora-Gurez road as the valley was witnessing shortage of edible items.

With the holy month of Ramadan ahead, the locals said that they were facing acute shortage of fresh edibles like vegetables, meat and other essential commodities.

“There is almost nothing left in our shops to sell,” said Saleem Ahmad Lone, a shopkeeper in Dawar tehsil.

Abdul Rahim, a political activist said that people were facing a crisis-like situation and with the month of Ramadan coming up, they appeal the authorities to allow traffic on the road.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Nazir Gurezi also appealed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to explore the possibility of allowing traffic to Gurez valley.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that maintains the Gurez-Bandipora road has already cleared it of snow on Sunday.

However, the traffic on the road is not being allowed due to inclement weather.

Officials in the district administration said that they would first make a trial run through BRO on the road and see if plying traffic would be feasible on the 85-kilometre road stretch.