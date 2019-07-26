SHRC directs govt to register case in Sopore youth's killing

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed state government to register a case in the killing of Junaid Ahmad Khuroo and also provide a compensation of Rs five lakh in favour of the family of the deceased.

In the case titled Abdul Qayoom Khurro son of Abdul Ahad Khuroo R/o Kral Tang, Sopore (SHRC/174/2011), Member SHRC, Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal recommended that a case be registered into the killing of Khuroo and investigation be conducted by a person of the rank of SSP or higher of Crime Branch.

“It has also been proved that the deceased had died in the police custody and was killed by the police. His NOKs are required to be compensated. Therefore, compensation to the tune of Rs 5.00 lakh and benefit under SRO-43 be extended to the NOKs of the deceased be provided,” the SHRC in its judgment said.

It also asked the police to dissuade Inspector Gazanfar Syeed and sub-inspector Nisar Ahmad from their regular police duty “so that they should not have a chance to intervene or interfere or hamper any kind of investigation.”

“If such kinds of acts are put to the task a peaceful life may be extended to the society at large by small efforts of the commission,” the SHRC judgment reads. Copy of the judgment was also transmitted to Chief Secretary with the direction to implement the judgment in letter and spirit and copy was also send to Principal Secretary Home Department and Director General of Police for similar necessary action.