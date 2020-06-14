Shujaat Bukhari remembered on 2nd death anniversary

Several political, literary and social organisations and a media body on Sunday paid tributes to Rising Kashmir founding editor, Shujaat Bukhari on his second death anniversary.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah paid tributes to Shujaat. Abdullah said, “I pay my tributes to all those journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. On this day, I particularly remember Shujaat Bukhari sahib; the jinxed providence of our state robbed us from a bold voice in his shape. I pray for peace to his soul and much needed strength to his family and friends.”

Abdullah said no society can think of harvesting fruits of democracy without securing its press fraternity with required freedom, safety and dignity. “However it is imperative for the press fraternity to uphold the dignity associated with the profession at any cost,” said Abdullah.

Omar while paying tributes to Shujaat said, “Shujaat Bhukari was a brave son of the soil. There is a lot which the young budding journalists can emulate from his life and works. His voice may have been silenced but his writings will continue to guide the steps of new journalists.”

Other party leaders including Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani; Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar and Sara Hayat Shah also paid tributes to the slain journalist.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also paid tribute to Shujaat. The party leader, Nazir Ahmad Yatoo said Shujaat was a patron to many budding journalists in Kashmir. “He was working for restoring lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He will be always remembered for his professional journalistic acumen. The void created due to his gruesome killing would be difficult to fill in near future,” said Yatoo.

He said media fraternity in J&K has been deprived of a courageous and independent journalist.

Chairman, People Demonstratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen said Shujaat’s contribution in the fields of journalism and literature would be remembered for times to come.

“Shujat Bukhari was a noble soul who never compromised on the principles of Journalism. His demise has created a void in the fields of journalism and literature, which is very difficult to be filled,” said Yaseen.

While paying tributes to Shujaat, J&K Congress described him an affectionate and veteran journalist, who always used his pen in right direction and never compromised in his profession.

Congress President, GA Mir said Shujaat was helpful to people especially the budding journalists of Kashmir. “We lost a bold voice in the assassination of Shujaat Bukhari. I share the grief of the bereaved family and pray for his eternal peace,” Mir said.

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement also paid tribute to Shujaat. The party Vice President Feroze Peerzada said 14 June 2018 was a horrific day for people of J&K. “It was the day we lost Shujaat Bukhari who was a brilliant journalist, ” he said.

Adbee Markaz Kamraz organised an online event to pay tributes to Shujaat, who was the former President of the organisation.

A statement said the event was presided over by Vice Chancellor, Central University Kashmir, Prof Meraj Ud din while former Chairman, Public Service Commission, Muhammed Shafi Pandit was the chief guest.

During the event key note address was presented by Kashmiri writer and former Secretary J&K Cultural Academy Dr Aziz Hajini. During the programme, the participants spoke on various facets of Shujaat life.

President Kamraz, Farooq Rafi highlighted contribution of Shujaat in making the language movement in Kashmir vibrant under the banner of AMK.

Journalists and Srinagar based artists also paid tributes to Shujaat while as Kashur Studio released a musical tribute in memory of the veteran journalist.

The song, Darvesh Kot Dar Khawab Gov, written by famous poet and actor, Bashir Dada and composed by noted music composer, Prof Muzafar Bhat, has been sung by journalist, Nazir Ganaie.

The song has been produced by Kashur Studio, edited by young filmmaker, Ishaq Bhat and designed by Sameer Bhat.

“Shujaat had an immense contribution in the field of art and culture of Kashmir,” said Ganaie. “A widely travelled person, he carried his art and culture along wherever he visited across the globe,” said Ganaie.

Family members of Shujaat, netizens and well-wishers of the slain editor hailed the artists and people associated with the project. “It was a very moving tribute, sung soulfully,” said Dr Tehmeena Bukhari, wife of Shujaat,.

Kashmir Markazi Adab, Charar-i-Sharief conducted an online programme to pay tribute to Shujaat. Note poet Dr Sohan Lal presided over the Programme whereas ex-Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Aseer Kashtwari was guest of the hour. The welcome address was delivered by President, Markaz, Dr Gazanfar Ali whereas Inayat Gul delivered vote of thanks.

Paying tributes to Shujaat, Kashmir Press Club said he was a wonderful soul and a patron to many working journalists in Kashmir who have had the occasion to work with or under him at Rising Kashmir.

During his lifetime, the Club said, Shujaat always promoted sound journalism and worked hard in creating an enabling atmosphere for budding journalists.

“It was Shujaat’s dream to lay sound and strong foundations of the journalism in Kashmir and throughout his life he worked hard towards that endeavor. With his killing, Kashmir lost not only one of the most recognizable journalist faces but also an articulate voice and personality,” said the Club.

The members of the Club held an online meeting and paid tribute to Shujaat. It demanded an impartial and credible final investigation report into the FIR related to 14 June 2018 incident before the concerned trial court.

Kashmir News Service (KNS) management headed by its Editor-in-Chief Muhammad Aslam Bhat held a meeting to pay tributes to Shujaat.

The KNS Editor-in-Chief highlighted the role played by Shujaat and also appreciated his work in the field of journalism. He said Shujaat was instrumental in promoting competitive journalism in J&K.