Shun guns, look after your families: Army chief to Kashmiri militants

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday appealed to Kashmiri youth to shun guns and look after their families for a better and peaceful future.

“Any local youth who picks up the gun is no longer innocent,” said Army Chief Bipin Rawat to media men after laying wreath at Kargil War Memorial as part of celebration of 20 years of Operation Vijay.

He said that army is trying hard to motivate families of these “misguided” youth to compel them to shun guns and come back to the mainstream.

“We are trying to approach civil society, preachers, parents, and siblings of militants to make them understand,” the army chief said.

He said that no parent wants his children to do PhD only to become a militant.

“The parents prepare them to be graduates and PhDs in the hope that in their old age they can help them but that is not happening,” he said.

Rawat said that the army is also reaching out to the people through social media campaigns. “…started super 30 for NEET and other competitive examinations aspirants to engage the local youth,” he said.

