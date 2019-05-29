Shutdown in Anantnag town against militant killings

Anantnag town on Wednesday observed shutdown against the killing of engineering graduate-turned-militant and his associate in a gunfight with the security forces yesterday.

Reports said that all business establishments remain closed while the public traffic is also off the roads in the town.

One of the slain militants identified as Faisal Nazeer, 22, a B Tech graduate, had joined the militant ranks only 45 days ago.

Reportedly, the slain graduate was associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit.

The militants were killed in forest area of Kharpora and Kachwan in Larnoo area of Kokernag yesterday afternoon during a gunfight with the security forces.