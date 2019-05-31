Kashmir
Shutdown in Sopore parts to mourn militant killings

Shutdown is being observed on Friday in Zainageer belt of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district against the killings of two local militants during a gunfight with the security forces yesterday.

Reports said that all the shops and other business establishments remained shut while traffic was also off the roads.

Eyewitnesses said that people from Sopore and its neighboring areas are visiting the residences of both the slain militants at Warpora and Brath Kalan to offer condolences to the family.

Two militants identified as Asif Ahmad War son of Ghulam Nabi War of Aftab Mohalla Warpora, Sopore and Naseer Ahmad Mir aka Tawseef son of Muhammad Yousuf of Shalpora Brath Kalan, Sopore were killed in a daylong gunfight with the forces in Dangarpora area yesterday.

A police official said that both the militants were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

Both the slain militants were laid to rest on Thursday evening amid pro-freedom slogans at their respective native villages of Warpora and Brath Kalan.

