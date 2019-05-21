Shutdown on Mirwaiz Farooq, Gani Lone anniversaries disrupts life in Kashmir

Life was disrupted in Kashmir valley on Tuesday due to a shutdown called to mark the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Farooq and Gani Lone.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in Srinagar, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, while public transport remained mostly off the roads. However, private transport was plying on the roads.

In downtown Srinagar, authorities had imposed restrictions to prevent a march called by the separatists.

Reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley.

The shutdown was called by the separatists to mark the death anniversaries of Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone and the Hawal martyrs.

Mirwaiz Moulana Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, the father of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was killed at his residence in the outskirts of the city on May 21, 1990. While, Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone and Bilal Lone, was killed at the Martyrs Graveyard on May 21, 2002.