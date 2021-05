Police on Thursday booked two siblings for violating COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs in Hajishart village of north Kashmir’s Handwara area.

A Police official said that the duo were roaming freely in the area, breaching COVID protocol.

He identified the two as Tajamul Islam and Nafeesul Islam, sons of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh of Hanji Shart.

Both have been booked under an FIR No 121/2021.