Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 11:08 PM

Siblings digging well found unconscious

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 11:08 PM
Greater Kashmir

Two brothers were found unconscious while digging a well in Nipora area of Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

A Police official said that the duo went into an unconscious state after consuming poisonous gas inside the well. The team of Municipal Committee Dooru and the locals rescued them and rushed them to Sub District Hospital, Dooru.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF Sub-Inspector dies on duty in J&K's Kulgam

A thick envelope of fog in Srinagar. File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Harsher winter forecast for J&K, Ladakh this season

Representational Photo

JeM militant associate held in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Photo

Woman dead, three others injured in Uri road accident

The two brothers identified as Muhammad Yousuf Ganie (50) and Muhammad Ishaq Ganie (40) were referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag for specialised treatment. “Both are stable,” a doctor said.

Related News