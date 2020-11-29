Siblings digging well found unconscious

Two brothers were found unconscious while digging a well in Nipora area of Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

A Police official said that the duo went into an unconscious state after consuming poisonous gas inside the well. The team of Municipal Committee Dooru and the locals rescued them and rushed them to Sub District Hospital, Dooru.

The two brothers identified as Muhammad Yousuf Ganie (50) and Muhammad Ishaq Ganie (40) were referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag for specialised treatment. “Both are stable,” a doctor said.