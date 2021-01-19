Sidha accorded warm sendoff

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K.K. Sidha who has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary Revenue was on Monday accorded a warm send off by the officers of the District Administration Anantnag.

ADCs, ACD, ACR, SDMs, CPO, DPO, DSWO, Tehsildars, BDOs, XENs, and other district officers besides staff members of DC office were present on the occasion.

In his emotional address, the outgoing DC extended his gratitude to officers for their support and sincere efforts in execution of all assignments especially during recent heavy snowfall, successful free and fair DDC Elections, and handling the tough period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion district officers lauded outgoing DCs contribution as team leader for providing good governance, friendly work culture and countless achievements for effectively implementing different government schemes in the district.

Most importantly the officers praised his leadership skills besides being humane, practical and decisive in the toughest situations.