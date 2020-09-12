Sikh delegation calls on Farooq Abdullah

A delegation of party’s minority wing called on National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah at his residence here on Saturday.

A statement said party Vice President, Omar Abdullah and other leaders including Nasir Aslam Wani and Shammi Oberoi, and Abdullah’s political advisor Mushtaq Guroo were also present on the occasion.

Among others the delegation consisted of the Minority Wing Organizers, Sardar Jagdish Singh Azad and Moti Singh.

The delegation while interacting with Abdullah appreciated the role of National Conference leadership towards strengthening the bonds of communal harmony in J&K since 1947 and protecting the vital interests of all the communities.

The delegation expressed dismay over the non-inclusion of Punjabi language in the official language list of J&K.

On the occasion, Abdullah appreciated the resolve with which the party’s minority wing withstood all tribulations since August last year. The delegation reiterated their support towards the efforts of the party President to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir.