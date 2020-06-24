Silt flushing of Dulhasti project on June 26

Management of Dulhasti power station of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation has cautioned people of Kishtwar and Doda districts not to move near river Chenab on June 26 as gates of Dulhasti power station dam shall be opened for periodical silt reservoir flushing.

In a statement the authorities have particularly cautioned people residing in Dul, Benzwar, Cherhar, Bhanderkoot, Hasti, Kandni, Thathri, Premnagar and Pul Doda, not to move near the River Chenab on June 26 from 12 pm to 6 pm when the de-silting will be carried out.

“During this period the water level may rise two to three meters temporarily, therefore the public residing near Chenab downstream areas is being warned to refrain from moving themselves, their cattle, pets and vehicles near the bank of the river to avoid any mishap,” said the statement.

People have been requested to cooperate for the safety of their lives. “Anybody violating the advisory shall be doing so at his own risk and NHPC/management of Dulhasti power station shall not be responsible for consequences thereof,” said the statement.