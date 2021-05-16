Sindhu Darshan festival postponed in Ladakh

The Ladakh union territory administration has postponed the Sindhu Darshan festival which was scheduled to be held from June 19 to June 27.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan stated that given the unprecedented Covid-19 situation in Ladakh and across India, the UT Administration and the event organisers have decided to postpone the event till the Covid-19 situation improves.

Sindhu Darshan Festival is hosted every year in Shey Manla, which is located around 8 km outside the city of Leh. During this three-day festival, this spot registers a huge footfall of tourists from across the country. Dance, art and music are the highlights of this festival, which are held on the banks of the Indus River (Sindhu River).