Singer Jameela Khan joins Apni Party

Apni Party Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir Saturday said that in absence of a democratically-elected government, developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir had come to a standstill.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking on the joining ceremony of singer HaqaniJameela Khan in the party, Mir said, “Apni Party wants resolution to the problems faced by the people at large. The developmental works have come to a standstill in absence of a democratically elected government and there exists a dire need for an accountable government.”

Mir said that the Apni Party adheres to the principle of “politics of truth” which demands sincerity and efforts at the grass root level.

“Apni Party is open to all those who altruistically wish to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and put unstinted efforts to alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

Mir said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains appalling with regard to the abrupt stagnation of various developmental projects due to the lackadaisical approach of the current administration.