Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:58 AM

SIR to celebrate Radiology Day on Nov 21

Representational Image
Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR), Kashmir chapter is going to commemorate the World Radiology day in Kashmir on November 21.

Rauf Ahmad Laigroo, who is Joint Secretary Society of Indian Radiographers said the Day is celebrated all over the world on November 21.

“This is for the first time in Kashmir that this day will be being celebrated,” he said. “On this day the Radiographers who have worked in different hospitals amid COVID19 pandemic will be honored by the Society of Indian Radiographers.”

