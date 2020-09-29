Sirhama gunfight: NC outraged at civilian killing

National Conference on Tuesday expressed outrage over the death of a civilian, Yasin Muhammad Rather who was injured after an explosive substance went off from debris of a house razed during an encounter in Sirhama area of south Kashmir.

In a statement the party’s south zone President, Bashir Ahmed Veeri said it was heart wrenching to see innocent people being devoured at the gun battle sites.

“We are pained to hear about this unfortunate death. I express my solidarity with the bereaved family and demand a thorough inquiry into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident. There are several others who are in hospitals with fatal injuries.

I pray for fast recuperation of all those,” he said. “The incident cannot be justified at the preface of collateral damage. Proper adherence to required SOPs and other sanitization measures is not being ensured on the spot which results in unfortunate loss of lives and fatal injuries to scores of civilians besides damaging the civilian properties .

It is the duty of the government to ensure safety and security of the citizenry. How long are we going to shoulder the death bodies of our people? No probe is enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians and restore wellbeing to crippled ones. Kashmir in general and south Kashmir in particular is reeling under fear and the government has failed to assuage the situation and protect the civilian lives and property,” he said.