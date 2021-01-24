Sister dies after hearing news about brother's death

A middle-aged woman died of heart attack minutes after hearing about the news of her brother’s death at a hospital in Srinagar.

Unable to bear the loss of her brother, a 45-year-old woman identified as Raja Bano of Shallabugh, Ganderbal complained of chest pain at her home Saturday evening after which she was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Earlier, her brother Abdul Samad Khanday, 65, passed away at SKIMS Soura after being admitted at the hospital for some heart ailment.

The woman suffered a heart attack minutes after the body of her brother reached home Sunday evening.

A pall of gloom descended the entire area after the tragic death of the siblings.