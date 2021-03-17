SIT probing Bandipora woman's alleged murder

A pall of gloom has descended on Panzigam village after the death of a 32-year-old woman from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Police has already arrested the husband and the father-in-law of the woman and found “husband’s infidelity” among the main reason for her taking the extreme step.

A senior Police official in the team said that the main reason for the woman taking the “extreme step” was “husband’s infidelity” as he had been involved in an illegal extramarital affair.

He said that the circumstances under which the “crime” was constituted were being technically and scientifically investigated, the reports of which were pending.

The 32-year-old woman from Panzigam village was brought to the hospital in a critical condition Sunday evening from her husband’s home in Rampora village.

She was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital where she breathed her last Monday morning.

Soon after the death, the family protested in Srinagar and Bandipora, alleging that her husband and in-laws were “involved in her death” as they would constantly harass her for dowry.

However, apart from the dowry issue, the “extramarital affairs” of her husband have also come to the fore, which has further shocked the woman’s family.

The woman’s two children, Hadiya, 5, and Hazim, 3, are not able to understand what is happening around the house as shrieks, wails and sobs of their grandparents are not ceasing while people continue to make a beeline consoling the family.