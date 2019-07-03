Kashmir
UPDATED: July 3, 2019, 2:17 PM

Six drug peddlers arrested; contraband substance seized in north Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

“The accused have been arrested for the drug supply offences and taken to Police Station Baramulla where they remain in custody,” a police spokesperson said.
UPDATED: July 3, 2019, 2:17 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The police identified the arrestees as Mohammad Rafiq Sofi son of  Mohammad Subhan Sofi resident of  Jalal Sahab Baramulla, Naveed Manzoor Najar son of  Manzoor Ahmad Najar resident of  Iqbal Colony Baramulla, Mohsin Yousuf Mir son of Mohammad Yousuf  Mir resident of  Delina, Danish Qazi  son of  Ab. Hamid Qazi  resident of  Boniyar A/P Delina, Mohammad  Abbas Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of  Delina and Sadam Hussain Khan son of  Mohammad Hussain Khan resident of Kanispora.

“The accused have been arrested for the drug supply offences and taken to Police Station Baramulla where they remain in custody,” a police spokesperson said.

He said that that huge quantity of brown sugar and 297 Spasmoproxyvon tablets have been seized from their possession. 

Police has filed a Case FIR No 113/2019 and 114/2019 under relevant sections of law and taken up the investigations.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” he said.

