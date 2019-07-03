Six drug peddlers arrested; contraband substance seized in north Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their possession in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The police identified the arrestees as Mohammad Rafiq Sofi son of Mohammad Subhan Sofi resident of Jalal Sahab Baramulla, Naveed Manzoor Najar son of Manzoor Ahmad Najar resident of Iqbal Colony Baramulla, Mohsin Yousuf Mir son of Mohammad Yousuf Mir resident of Delina, Danish Qazi son of Ab. Hamid Qazi resident of Boniyar A/P Delina, Mohammad Abbas Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Delina and Sadam Hussain Khan son of Mohammad Hussain Khan resident of Kanispora.

“The accused have been arrested for the drug supply offences and taken to Police Station Baramulla where they remain in custody,” a police spokesperson said.

He said that that huge quantity of brown sugar and 297 Spasmoproxyvon tablets have been seized from their possession.

Police has filed a Case FIR No 113/2019 and 114/2019 under relevant sections of law and taken up the investigations.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” he said.