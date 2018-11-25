Six militants slain in Shopian gunfight identified

GK Web Desk



Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said the six militants slain in Shopian gunfight were affiliated with Hizb ul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfits.



In a statement, a spokesman identified the slain as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir @ Hammad @ Musha son of Ghulam Hassan Mir of Cheki-Cholan Shopian, Mohammad Abass Bhatt son of Abdul Jabbar Bhat of Cheki Mantribugh Shopian, Umar Majeed Ganaie @ Maaz @ Abu Hanzalla @ Abdul Rehman son of Abdul Majeed Ganaie of Souch Kulgam, Mohd Waseem Wagay @ Saifullah son of Abdul Hameed Wagay of Amshipora, Khalid Farooq Malik @Rafi @Talha of Baghander Aliyalpora Shopian.

"From the material evidence collected, one militant is learnt to be a foreigner from Pakistan," he said.



"It was a combined group of HM and LeT, as per police records, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir @Hammad was affiliated with LeT and was operating as District commander for Shopian, while Mohd Abaas, Waseem Wagay, Umar Majeed Ganai and Khalid were with HM."



Mohd Abass was known as District Commander of HM for Shopian and Umar Majed was operating as district commander of HM for Kulgam, said the spokesman.



