Six months after suspended on 'graft charges', KAS officer reinstated

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday reinstated KAS officer Dr Bharat Bhushan and posted him as Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Watershed Management Programme J&K over six months after his suspension.

Bhushan was suspended by the J&K government on September 29 for alleged graft charges and was attached with the GAD.

As per an order issued Friday by the GAD, Bhushan has been reinstated with immediate effect.

The period of his suspension shall be decided on conclusion of the case, the order said.

Consequent upon his reinstatement, Bhushan has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-shed Management Programme, relieving Mohammad Rafi, Director, Libraries, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

