Six people were injured on Thursday in attacks by stray dogs in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The injured were identified as Haji Mohamamad Ashraf (70), Arbaz Ahmed (13), Dawood Ahmad, Amina Bano, Tanjeet and Binya Amin.

The incident took place at Dawaran village of Uri.

According to news agency GNS, a doctor at SDH also confirmed that six persons with dog bite injuries were received at the health facility.