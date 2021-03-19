Six-year-old 'administered' expired injections in Shopian

A six-year-old girl is fighting for life in District Hospital Shopian after she was allegedly administered injections past their expiry date.

Although the hospital administration took serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry, it denied the allegation of giving the expiry injections to the patient.

IqbalKataria, father of Bazila Jan, said that her daughter was being treated at the hospital for pneumonia for the last few days.

He said that even after three days of treatment, there was no improvement in her health.

“Friday morning, I suddenly checked the manufacturing date of the injection and it turned out to be expired,” Katria said.

He alleged that the shelf-life of the injection had ended on October 2020.

Kataria said that her daughter was administered at least eight to 10 such injections from the hospital stock since her admission at the facility.

He said that the condition of her daughter continued to be critical.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian Muhammad Ismail said that the injections given to the patient were valid till March end this year.

He said that an unused expiry injection was found there and a nurse had been placed under suspension.

“Meanwhile, we have also ordered an inquiry into the matter,” Ismail said.

However, he said that the condition of the patient was stable.