Sixth Schedule|3-member team from Ladakh meets Home Minister Shah

Two former Parliamentarians and a former minister from Ladakh on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to seek extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution to the mountainous regions, a source told Greater Kashmir.

The three member team included former Rajya Sabha member, Skyabje Thiksey Khanpo Rinpochey; former Lok Sabha member, Thupstan Chhewang and former minister in erstwhile J&K state Chhering Dorjey Lakrook. The development comes days after the amalgam headed by the trio and consisting of all political and religious parties from Leh including BJP and Congress announced boycott of the upcoming polls to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council(LAHDC) Leh, scheduled for October 16. The amalgam in their recent address to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sought safeguard to Ladakhi identity, and demanded extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. It had also demanded empowerment of LAHDC on the lines of Bodoland Territorial Council.

The source said the meeting took place at Home Minister’s residence in New Delhi this afternoon, after the trio were called for the meeting in a special chartered plane directly from Ladakh in the morning.