Ski resort Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall

Ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received 4-5 inches fresh snowfall last night much to the delight of the tourists there, officials said on Tuesday.

An official confirmed that 4-5 inches of snow were recorded at the tourist on the intervening night of March 22 and 23 even as snow clearance machinery has been swung into action to clear the road.

The thin white blanket of snow thrilled tourists this morning who have been thronging the famous tourist destination in large numbers lately amid the J&K government’s renewed efforts to promote the tourism industry in the region.

The fresh snowfall at Gulmarg comes amid the MeT department’s inclement weather forecast in J&K till Wednesday.