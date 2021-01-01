Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 1:13 AM

SKICC employees given send off

Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 1:13 AM
Two employees of SKICC Abdul Hamid and Mogli were given a warm send off on their retirement from the active services.

Accordint to a statement, “the employees were acknowledged for their hardworking behaviour and socio cultural attitude as these two were very cordial and professional in nature.” Director SKICC Humayun Bakshi Javid termed them inspiring and wished them healthy post retirement life. He also handed them the gratuity and leave salary cheques on spot. “Later the two employees were garlanded by the staff and accompanied to their respective homes in a cavalcade type protocol,” the statement reads

