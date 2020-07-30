SKICC employees organize farewell function for two retiring officials

Srinagar, July 30: SKICC employees on Thursday organised a farewell function for their two retiring employees-Fayaz A Pundit, catering officer and Shashi Brar conference coordinator.

The two are attaining the superannuation by end of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Director SKICC Humayun Bakhshi Javed wished the retiring officials best of the post retirement life. He also highlighted their efforts in managing their respective sections they served in.

He also presented the cheque of gratuity and other retirement benefits on spot to the superannuated officials.

Manager Administration, Accounts officer, Manager operations, Manager Marketing and other officials and employees attended the function with all COVID protocol in place.