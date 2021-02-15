Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:06 AM

Skill development programme for rural youth at Pulwama

GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:06 AM

A six day long skill development training programme for rural youth titled, ‘Enhancing livelihood opportunities through Poultry Farming’ commenced today at KrishiVigyan Kendra/ Extension Training centre (KVK/ETC) campus Malangpora, here.

The programme sanctioned under Skill Training for Rural youth (STRY) in association with SAMETI, Directorate of Extension SKUAST-Kashmir and MANAGE, Hyderabad was inaugurated by Head, KrishiVigyan Kendra Pulwama, Prof. MusaratShafi.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

In her inaugural address Prof. Shafi highlighted the importance of the poultry sector in enhancing nutritional and livelihood security of rural and urban masses alike. She said the dint of hard work of all the stakeholders in this sector has enabled the common ordinary man to afford a square meal for himself.

Invited Guest,  BVO Awantipora, Dr. Bilal Ahmed stressed on the need for arranging more such programmes, so that production of meat and egg is boosted to satiate the growing demand for protein of animal origin.

Course Director of the programme, Dr Malik RaiesUl Islam (Scientist Animal Sciences) emphasized the need to adopt a holistic approach in bringing sustainability to poultry farming under changing climatic conditions.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

He said the sector has huge potential for growth, which if exploited can help in creating new employment avenues for rural youth.

Related News