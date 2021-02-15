Skill development programme for rural youth at Pulwama

A six day long skill development training programme for rural youth titled, ‘Enhancing livelihood opportunities through Poultry Farming’ commenced today at KrishiVigyan Kendra/ Extension Training centre (KVK/ETC) campus Malangpora, here.

The programme sanctioned under Skill Training for Rural youth (STRY) in association with SAMETI, Directorate of Extension SKUAST-Kashmir and MANAGE, Hyderabad was inaugurated by Head, KrishiVigyan Kendra Pulwama, Prof. MusaratShafi.

In her inaugural address Prof. Shafi highlighted the importance of the poultry sector in enhancing nutritional and livelihood security of rural and urban masses alike. She said the dint of hard work of all the stakeholders in this sector has enabled the common ordinary man to afford a square meal for himself.

Invited Guest, BVO Awantipora, Dr. Bilal Ahmed stressed on the need for arranging more such programmes, so that production of meat and egg is boosted to satiate the growing demand for protein of animal origin.

Course Director of the programme, Dr Malik RaiesUl Islam (Scientist Animal Sciences) emphasized the need to adopt a holistic approach in bringing sustainability to poultry farming under changing climatic conditions.

He said the sector has huge potential for growth, which if exploited can help in creating new employment avenues for rural youth.