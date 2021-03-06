Skill development workshop concludes at PPS Bemina

J&K Police in collaboration with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) organized a six days skill development workshop at Police Public School Bemina for the wards of martyrs, serving and retired police personnel. The said 06 days workshop commenced w.e.f 01/03/2021 and successfully concluded today on 06/03/2021.

In a statement the police said, “16 wards of Police martyrs and 22 commerce stream students of Class 11th & 12th from PPS Bemina participated in the workshop.”

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was the Chief Guest on the concluding ceremony. Besides, other senior officers of Police, Sanjay Kumar and Rajesh Joishar from Bombay Stock Exchange, Principal/faculty members PPS Bemina and participants were also present on the occasion.

The main aim of the workshop was to impart training to the participants in the field of insurance, Indian insurance market, insurers, agents etc. so as to increase their employability.

While thanking the officials/faculty members of Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Ltd (BIL), IGP Kashmir said that J&K Police is continuously focusing on the welfare measures for the NoKs of police martyrs, serving & retired personnel and their family members. He also said that such skill development related workshops will help the participants in their career making shall be organized in the near future so that the wards of Police personnel get benefitted.

IGP Kashmir congratulated the wards of martyrs/serving police personnel for participating in the workshop and also distributed the certificates among them.