SKIMS Bemina resumes non-COVID OPD services virtually: Officials

Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical College, Bemina, has resumed online non-COVID OPD services at the hospital, a statement issued here said on Monday.

The online registration from the official website of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina (www.skimsmc.edu.in) for non-COVID related services have also been started. The statement said that the online registration is the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir. “This will not only ensure social distancing, non assembly of a large number of patients at one time and it will be helpful in preventing spread of COVID, besides saving time and will also provide facility to the patients to select his specific requirement of doctor and time schedule,” it said, adding that the services shall be extended for other disciplines as well as Non-COVID emergency services in a phased manner while ensuring continuity of services to the COVID patients in the COVID designated Hospital.

“All SOPs are being followed to prevent any mix up of COVID and Non COVID patients after putting in separate areas and modification of the existing infrastructure. Besides this, this Medical College resumed physical teaching of the Medical students undergoing training,” it said.

The statement said that in order to ensure safety and all SOPs, the public is requested to attend the OPD for consultation only after registering online at the website (www.skimsmc.edu.in) and desist from reporting to Hospital without prior appointment. Besides this, everyone reporting for consultation or any assistance should wear a mask and minimize the number of attendants accompanying the patient.