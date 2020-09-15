SKIMS faculty resolve against service extensions

In an unprecedented move, over 65 faculty members of SKIMS medical college and hospital Bemina passed a resolution opposing any extension of service tenure of Principal Medical College or any other faculty member stating that extensions kill the merit and create stagnation.

The faculty informed that the resolution was passed in a general meeting after there were reports that the “incumbent Principal Medical College may be given extension by the government”.

“We are totally against any extension in service tenure of any faculty member, be it principal or any other professor, in the medical college. Extensions kill merit. If any person holding a position gets extension, it means the other official who is in the queue is deprived of the promotion,” said president, SKIMS MCH faculty, Prof Naseer Mir.

He said that there are many senior faculty members who want to serve the medical college at a higher level. “Any extension would be injustice to them.”

He said that a professor of medical college retires at 62 years of age, which is higher than the retirement age of any other government employee; therefore, it obviates need for any extension. He said that during the general body meeting it was unanimously decided that government will be urged not to grant any extension in service.

Covid hospital

Prof. Mir said that SKIMS MCH has been designated as COVID hospital and doctors are working tirelessly to treat COVID patients.“Being a COVID designated hospital we cannot treat patients for routine procedures. But unfortunately there is a notion being created that SKIMS faculty is denying treatment to patients which is far from the truth.”