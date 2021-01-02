SKIMS MBBS students stage protest, demand class work resumption

MBBS students of SKIMS Medical College Saturday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to resume normal classes and patient care.

Scores of MBBS students who were joined by postgraduate students of SKIMS Medical College held a protest here at Press Enclave against the administration for not holding classes and converting the premises into a COVID designated hospital.

The protesting students said: “The SKIMS Medical College authorities have failed to resume normal functioning despite directions from the National Medical Council (NMC), leaving the students to suffer. The administration has failed to commence the classes for the students due to which people are facing difficult times in absence of timely care and emergency surgeries.”

One of the postgraduate students said that the administration had turned the entire hospital into a COVID19 facility which was sheer injustice with the students who were bound to complete their course within a period of three years and with the patients suffering with several ailments.

The PG and UG students alleged that no surgeries were conducted for the past few months and people across the Valley had been suffering as almost every medical college had been turned into a COVID19 facility.

“Besides the patients, PG and UG students are suffering equally since there is no IDP and emergency with hostels nearby,” said one of the protesting students.

He said that until a student has completed his studies and attended patient for months, it was impossible for him to treat COVID19 patients.

“Normally more than a hundred surgeries at different departments would be undertaken in a month but due to the cold response by the administration, none has been done in months. The National Medical College (NMC) has already issued guidelines to all the medical colleges to start non-COVID19 beds but the guidelines have been violated by the administration staff,” he said.

The students appealed the higher authorities to intervene into the matter and requested them to resume normal functioning of their class work especially the clinical classes.