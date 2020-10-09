Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 12:51 AM

SKIMS moves proposal for full-fledged organ transplant center

File Pic/GK
In what may give some ray of hope to the kidney patients in Kashmir, the SK Institute of Medical Sciences Soura here has moved a proposal to the government for setting up a full-fledged organ transplant center at the institute.

SKIMS, the Kashmir’s premier tertiary care hospital, has revealed this in response to an RTI application.

“SKIMS has already submitted a proposal to the government regarding comprehensive development plans at the hospital. Amongst others, detailed proposal regarding setting up of an organ transplant center has also been submitted,” the institute said in reply to the RTI application filed by secretary J&K Peoples Forum MM Shuja.

The applicant had sought information from the SKIMS regarding “any detailed project report, recommendation, and suggestion to government to establish separate kidney hospital in Kashmir valley”.

The SKIMS in its proposal has also stated that the proposed OTC, “in addition to the kidney transplant will also have the facility for heart transplant, lung transplant, liver transplant, pancreas transplant, bone marrow, stem cell, bio printing and other facilities.”

It also states that “in combo with department of urology and department of KTU, a proposal for setting up a ‘renal service center’ was forwarded to SKIMS administration. The complete details of the project are with the department of urology and kidney transplantation.”

It adds: “department of Urology and Kidney transplant unit has already submitted a preliminary project report (PPR) for establishing a separate nephro-uro sciences to the director SKIMS.”

