SKIMS observes 'Swach Bharat Summer Internship'

National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Tuesday commemorated ‘Swach Bharat Summer Internship 2019’ in the rural field practice area of block Soibugh.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The programme was organized in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, SKIMS.

Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir and Dr Sameena Yousuf, Programme Officer NSS, were the resource persons and they were assisted by interns and student volunteers.

On the occasion, Biomedical Waste Management was discussed at PHC Wadwan, and a DOAP pattern discussion on hand hygiene, personal and oro-dental hygiene was held at Government Girls High School, Soibugh.

Certificates were presented to the participants by Principal SKIMS, Prof Reyaz Untoo, Medical Superintendent, Dr Shafa Deva, Coordinator NSS, Dr Abdul Majid, and HoD Community Medicine, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Bhat.