SKIMS posts e-tender notice in place of COVID guidelines!

A day after SKIMS administration refuted reports about collapse of oxygen supply in the hospital, another mismanagement of the hospital administration came to fore on Tuesday with revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic Covid-19 cases turning out to be an abbreviated notice inviting e-tenders for supply of high speed diesel at SKIMS on annual rate contract basis on its website.

Several attendants said that they were surprised by the mismanagement of SKIMS authorities at a time when situation has turned worst in Valley due to Covid-19 pandemic.

They said the tall claims of health institutions like SKIMS have fallen flat as its “irresponsibility” is visible on their website.

They said the link of “Covid-19: Revised Guidelines for Home Isolation of Very Mild / Pre-Symptomatic / Asymptomatic Covid-19 Cases” is mere prank as it shows e-tendering notice after a user clicked on it.

“When we clicked to know the revised guidelines for home isolation, it led to me an abbreviated notice inviting e-tenders for supply of high speed diesel at SKIMS on annual rate contract basis”, attendants said.

They questioned over the carelessness of SKIMS authorities and demand stern action against the technical staff who, according to patients, are playing with their lives.

Notably few days back, it was reported that the hospital witnessed oxygen supply breakdown twice in a week causing difficulties to patients and their attendants as well. Reports suggested that after the breakdown of oxygen supply, doctors on duty asked attendants and lower rung staff to hold Ambu bag for ensuring oxygen supply to critical patients. However such reports were rebutted later on by the hospital administration.