SKTCC extends cooperation to administration

Shahre Khaas Traders Coordination Committee (SKTCC) Friday extended cooperation to Srinagar administration for following COVID19 protocol on reopening of markets.

In a statement, SKTCC Chairman, Nazir Ahmad Shah said they would strictly abide by the COVID19 protocol to resume their businesses.

“All business establishments have been closed since long. The reopening of markets would take up economic activities,” Shah said.

He urged upon all traders to strictly follow the protocol. “We extend our full cooperation to district administration and assures it of following all SoPs and protocol in letter and spirit,” he said.