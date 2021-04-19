SKUAST-K bags EU project for urban green infrastructure

Adding another feather to its cap, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir has bagged a prestigious European Union (EU) Project, ‘URGENT’, for the promotion of urban green infrastructure and climate-friendly liveable cities.

In a statement the varsity said that the project has been granted to the SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Forestry under the European Union’s Erasmus education programme on ‘Urban Resilience and Adaptation through Nature-based Solutions’ as a project partner.

‘URGENT’ is yet another such prestigious project received by the university. Earlier in 2019, the university got a Rs 30-crore grant under National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) jointly funded by the World Bank and Indian Council of Agricultural Research for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K.

The university after signing the agreement with the University of Bremen, Germany entered into a collaboration with four European Universities, three universities and two institutes in Mongolia, besides three universities and two institutes in India with a consortium outlay of one million Euros. The grant agreement pre-signed by Director of Finance and Administration, University of Bremen, Frauke Meyer, was signed by VC SKUAST-K, Prof JP Sharma in presence of Director Planning and Monitoring Prof NA Ganai, Dean Faculty of Forestry Prof TH Masoodi, and Principal Investigator of the project Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani.

The VC at the moment lauded the Dean Forestry for encouraging the scientists of the faculty for achieving such a historic feat. He congratulated PI of the project Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani for bringing laurels to the university.

Prof NA Ganai in his remarks congratulated the project and said that bagging such projects will make the presence of SKUAST-K felt at the global level.

The project is the first of its kind for SKUAST-K in receiving a direct grant from the European Union and provides an opportunity to enter into collaboration with some of the finest universities in Europe including the University of Bremen Germany, University of Catania Italy, Estonian University of Life Sciences and Martin Luther University Germany besides some of the leading universities and institutes in Mongolia and India.

The project aim is to promote green & blue infrastructure and nature-based solutions (GBI&NBS) for resilient, climate-friendly and liveable cities through ICT-enhanced tertiary education linked to labour markets & wider stakeholder circles.

It is joint research in managing urban forest, resilience and adaptation, revising existing curricula with European standards, capacity building and creation of learning platforms for enhancing green and blue infrastructure in the respective regions.