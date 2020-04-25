SKUAST-K celebrates World Veterinary Day

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology on Saturday a series of online programmes, webinars and competitions to celebrate the World Veterinary Day.

The Day is commemorated to honour the contributions of veterinarians to the health of animals and society every year on the last Saturday of April from last 20 years.

The theme of the day for 2020 was ‘Environmental Protection for Improving Animal and Human Health’.

To celebrate the Day, University’s faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama in collaboration with World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for IDP-SKUAST-K held a number of online programmes, including lecture series of webinars, students essay writing competition, debate, poster making and photography competition during the ongoing week.

Academicians, experts and renowned veterinarians conducted the webinars on this year’s Veterinary Day theme and related topics.

Vice chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazeer Ahmed chaired the concluding function, and Prof Shane Maloney of the University of Western Australia, Perth; Prof David Brender of CDC, USA and Prof ML Madan, Ex-Deputy General ICAR delivered online lectures. Dean FVSc Prof MA Pal and Prof MAA Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare co-chaired the session. Dr ZA Pampori conducted the proceedings and Prof AzmatAlam Khan announced the winners of the competitions.

The vice chancellor in his address stressed on the veterinary scientists of the university to focus on the research of zoonosis, which deals with transmission of diseases from animals to humans, besides other public health issues, climate change and environment.

The lecture webinars were also held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in which Prof ShakeelRamshooo, Head Geo-informatics Department of Kashmir University; Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Director Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K; Prof MAA Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare; Prof MT Banday, Heads Division of Livestock, SKUAST-K; DrMaroof Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Research, Sheep Husbandry Department, Kashmir and many others delivered special talks on different topics.

In the student webinar, 14 students participated, each delivering a 4-minute online presentation on a topic related to the theme, ‘Environmental Protection for Improving Animal and Human Health’. AneesaHaleem of BVSc won the first prize in the contest, while as MehnazQayoom and ShifaQayoom won second and third prize respectively. AyemandQamri, Sibra Tariq and Syed Tabindah of second year were awarded consolation prize.

In photography, Rashid Lateef, an intern, Amir Khalil, Farkhanda won first second and third prize respectively. NazishKirmani and AkeelYousuf, both scholars, were given consolations prizes.

AzherMehmood, IrfanAhad Dar, and Muzaina Zia got first, second and third position in the quiz programme. Raja Farhan and Mursaleen Rashid were awarded consolation prizes.

In poster making, Azher M Poswal, Syed Tabindah and SayimaAkhtar won first, second and third position respectively. Mohammad ShahbazSholar and Danish Rashid were given consolation prizes. In slogan contest, Himairah, TaibaRariq, EjazRasool Dar won first, secon and third prize respectively. Danish Rashid, Tanzeel-ul-Islam and Fatima Khatoon, NazishKirmani got the consolation prizes.