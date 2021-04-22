SKUAST-K commemorates World Earth Day

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir Thursday held an online event to celebrate World Earth Day.

The event was organised by the Agromet Field Unit-Srinagar in collaboration with the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, the varsity said in a statement.

World Earth Day is commemorated every year on April 22 to demonstrate support for the environmental projection. This year’s theme was ‘Restore Our Earth’.

Given the stay at home and social distancing norms due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, a virtual painting program was held to create a sense of responsibility among students for putting forth their ideas and making society aware of the importance of sustainability of resources on earth.

The event was registered by more than 140 students across all faculties of SKUAST-Kashmir. The program was aimed to create missionary enthusiasm and accountability among the students to save the mother earth and give them a chance to express their ideas on paper.