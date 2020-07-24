SKUAST-K holds 7-day skill training at COTS Mirgund

A seven-day training programme on “Communication Skills and Personality Development” orgnised by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir at College of Temperate Sericulture (COTS) in Mirgund.

The training programme which was conducted under IDP (NAHEP) was attended by undergraduate and postgraduate students and faculty members from SKUAST-Kashmir and University of Kashmir.

Speakers from various research and academic institutions of India including Prof. M. M. Anwer (Director General International Institute for Promotion of Agriculture Hyderabad), Prof. S. Mufeed Ahmad (Dean School of Business Studies, KU), Dr. S. Senthil Vinayagam, Principal Scientist (NAARM), Prof. Humidullah Marazi (Head Religious Studies, CUK), Prof. F. A. Zaki (Consultant HRM-NAHEP-SKUAST-K), Prof. Gurmeet Kour (IASE) and Ajazul Haque (Producer EMMRC and Columnist Greater Kashmir) threw light on communication methodology and the relevance of effective communication in modern time.

The Associate Dean, College of Temperate Sericulture Mirgund Prof. M. F. Baqual in his address highlighted the need of inculcating the skills of communication by the students for their placement in any organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Project Planning and Monitoring SKUAST-Kashmir Prof. Nazeer Ahmad Ganaie emphasized that effective communication has become a predominant factor even while recruiting employees. While interviewing candidates, most interviewers judge them on the basis of the way they communicate. They believe that skill can be improvised on the job but ability to communicate well is of utmost importance.

At the end Prof Zia-ul-Haque Head Division of Sericulture Crop Improvement of the College presented vote of thanks. Dr Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator also congratulated the participants