SKUAST-K holds alumni meet of its veterinarians

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir organised alumni meet of veterinary science graduates at the Shuhama campus on Saturday.

In a statement the varsity said that the meeting was organised by the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (FoVSc), Shuhama under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K.

The meeting was chaired by Dean FoVSc and three senior-most alumni namely Dr Ghulam Rasool from the first batch of BVSc & AH (1989 pass out), Dr Abdul Gani (KAS) ADC Shopian and Dr Ajay Sudan joint Director Sheep Husbandry Department. Owing to COVID19 restrictions the participation was restricted to the first seven batches only.

Dean FVSc in his address expressed satisfaction that alumni were really doing well and bringing laurels to their alma mater. Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Associate Director Research and Coordinator NAHEP gave an account of the progress the university made over recent years. He requested the alumni to come forward and contribute towards the development of SKUAST-K in general and the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in particular. The programme was coordinated by Prof Azad Ahmed.

Later the participants refreshed their past memories, talked of their individual and professional achievements and gave vent to their literary and artistic talents. Current students of FVSc also presented a cultural programme.

The event was conducted as part of the ongoing World Veterinary Day 2021 celebrations.